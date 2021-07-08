UrduPoint.com
Dominican Military Helicopter Crashes Near Haitian Border - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 12:39 AM

Dominican Military Helicopter Crashes Near Haitian Border - Reports

A Dominican military helicopter crashed on Wednesday as it was about to land in the city of Jimani, at the border with Haiti, Dominican media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) A Dominican military helicopter crashed on Wednesday as it was about to land in the city of Jimani, at the border with Haiti, Dominican media reported.

No one was injured, according to El Dia newspaper. Videos of the crash shared online showed firefighters putting out a fire that started after the helicopter hit the ground.

The Dominican Republic, which shares the Caribbean island of Hispaniola with Haiti to the west, closed the border and launched a military operation after the brutal assassination of the Haitian president.

Haiti's interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, said Jovenel Moise was killed by a group of unidentified gunmen at his private residence overnight. First Lady Martine Moise was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

More Stories From World

