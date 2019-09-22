(@imziishan)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2019) The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has taken part in the Rebuild Syria exhibition in Damascus for the first time, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The fifth Rebuild Syria exhibition was held from September 17 to 21. Ten Russian companies from seven regions participated in the event. In 2018, 270 companies from 29 countries, including from Russia, took part in the exhibition.

The DPR stand was located in the hall for foreign participants, where the stands of Russia and Iran were also situated.

Visitors could obtain information about the products of various manufacturers of the republic, including the Silur and Donpromkabel factories, the Astelit state enterprise. In addition, the 3D Techno company presented various prosthetic devices and implants made using 3D printers. Several DPR's higher education institutions presented their programs for Syrian applicants.