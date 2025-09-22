DPM, Arab-Islamic FMs Hold Consultations Ahead Of UNGA Session
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 10:51 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar participated in consultations hosted by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here on Monday
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar participated in consultations hosted by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here on Monday.
Other participants included the Deputy Prime Ministers of Jordan and UAE, and Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.
The ministers exchanged views and coordinated positions for unified approach on some of the key issues at the UN General Assembly session.
The DPM/FM Dar underscored the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that existed between Pakistan and Islamic countries.
He recalled that the people of Pakistan had great affinity for their Muslim brethren in the middle East and would support all constructive endeavours aimed at fostering peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.
Recent Stories
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..
Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA
DPM, Arab-Islamic FMs hold consultations ahead of UNGA session
CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, unveils public welfare initiati ..
Shahmir Khan Bhutto appointed as Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division
CM Maryam reviews flood relief measures in Bahawalnagar
Dubai Press Club opens submissions for tenth edition of ‘Ibda’a – Arab You ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces Rs 10m financial assistance ..
Culture being collective memory of nation: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mand ..
Pakistan moves to launch Youth Development Index 2026 with High-Powered Technica ..
Punjab govt backs industrial estate proposal for Islamabad
Suspect held involved in stabbing to death a man over petty dispute
More Stories From World
-
DPM, Arab-Islamic FMs hold consultations ahead of UNGA session35 seconds ago
-
Congress slams Modi govt’s Palestine policy as ‘shameful, moral cowardice’2 hours ago
-
19 Pakistani students start three-month training in China on ecology, green development3 hours ago
-
Gaza belongs to Palestinian people and inseparable part from Palestine territory: China3 hours ago
-
19 Pakistani students start three-month training in China on ecology, green development3 hours ago
-
Gaza belongs to Palestinian people & inseparable part of Palestine territory: China4 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan scientific partnership blossoms in Pakistani citrus orchards4 hours ago
-
Amb. Tirmizi meets UAE minister; reaffirms Pakistan's resolve to deepen ties3 hours ago
-
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump pays tribute7 hours ago
-
Gaza casts long shadow over UNGA as world leaders confront wars, divisions ; Pakistan to spotlight K ..11 hours ago
-
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to attend high-level segment of UNGA’s 80th session13 hours ago
-
UK, Australia & Canada all recognize Palestinian state as rebuke to Israel for Gaza war21 hours ago