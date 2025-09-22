DPM, Arab-Islamic FMs hold consultations ahead of UNGA session

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar participated in consultations hosted by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here on Monday

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar participated in consultations hosted by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani here on Monday.

Other participants included the Deputy Prime Ministers of Jordan and UAE, and Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

The ministers exchanged views and coordinated positions for unified approach on some of the key issues at the UN General Assembly session.

The DPM/FM Dar underscored the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation that existed between Pakistan and Islamic countries.

He recalled that the people of Pakistan had great affinity for their Muslim brethren in the middle East and would support all constructive endeavours aimed at fostering peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.