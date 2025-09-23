Pakistan calls for restraint to de-escalate tensions over Russia-Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) On the heels of reported incursions into Polish and Romanian airspace by Russia, Pakistan has called for dialogue and restraint to prevent an escalation of the situation.

"Cessation of hostilities and return to diplomacy remain the ONLY path for achieving sustainable peace," Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council which met in an emergency session on Monday.

The 15-member body met under its agenda item on “Threats to International Peace and Security”, following receipt of a letter from Estonia informing the Council that, on 19 September, three Russian Federation MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian air space.

Referencing the intensifying attacks by Russia on Ukraine and reported casualties inside Russia, “the world simply cannot afford such danger to spiral out of control,” said UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenca in his briefing to the Council.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Pakistan stands for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member States that must be respected universally.

"The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, now into its fourth year, has generated numerous challenges both for the regional and international peace and stability," he said. Pakistan had repeatedly drawn attention to the negative consequences of this conflict, and the need to bring it to an end.

The Pakistani envoy called on the parties to demonstrate restraint, avoid escalation, and scrupulously adhere to the international humanitarian law.

"We firmly believe that only a meaningful dialogue which addresses the security concerns of all sides, is anchored in the principles of UN Charter and international law and respects the relevant multilateral agreements can help secure peace-- a peace that is both just and lasting."

Pakistan, he added, stands ready to support all regional and international efforts that can pave the way for a peaceful resolution of the current conflict.

“As for the facts,” said Russian representative Dmitry Polyanskiy in the ensuing debate, “the facts prove that, on the nineteenth of September, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets conducted a planned flight from Karelia to an airbase in Kaliningradoblst, carried out in strict accordance with international airspace-use rules.”

He declared: “Today, we are compelled to watch part two of the spectacle titled ‘Blame Russia for Everything’.” While “our neighbours have imagined” that Moscow is at fault for an incursion into Estonian airspace, he said that — “as always” — there is no proof, except “Russophobic hysteria” from Tallinn.

However, Margus Tsahkna, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Estonia, underscored that the “violation is crystal clear” as he held up radar screenshots and photographs of combat-ready MiG-31 fighter jets.

He also stated that this was the fourth violation of Estonian airspace by Moscow in 2025, and part of a broader pattern of the Russian Federation’s provocations against its neighbours.