Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To Further Strengthening Multifaceted Cooperation With GCC Member States

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation with GCC member states

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session.

During the meeting, the DPM/FM underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the GCC and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation with the Member States of the Council.

The two sides exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, as well as expanding institutional linkages between Pakistan and the GCC.

