- Home
- World
- Ahsan visits BIG HQs; 500 genomics training scholarships for 500 Pakistani experts announced
Ahsan Visits BIG HQs; 500 Genomics Training Scholarships For 500 Pakistani Experts Announced
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 03:00 PM
GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday visited the headquarters of Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) in Guangzhou, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan-China scientific collaboration.
During the visit, BGI announced the provision of 500 training scholarships for Pakistani experts, aiming to enhance skills and expertise in the field of genomics.
This initiative is set to deepen bilateral ties and open new avenues for cooperation in cutting-edge biotechnology,” the minister said.
Speaking on the occasion, he described the genomics partnership as “a new chapter in Pakistan-China friendship,” highlighting that the collaboration extended beyond infrastructure development to exploring the fundamental blueprint of life itself.
“Both countries have moved beyond building roads and power plants.
Now, we are decoding the very essence of life,” he said.
Highlighting the transformative potential of the partnership, he remarked, “CPEC 2.0 guarantees a bright future centered on health, food security and innovation through genomics and biotechnology.”
Ahsan Iqbal said the cooperation was not just limited to treating diseases but also paved the way for shared prosperity between the two nations. “The friendship between Pakistan and China is higher than mountains and deeper than oceans,” he said.
He further noted that with genomics cooperation, the bond between the two countries has become as meaningful and intricate as the human genome itself.
“Under the Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC, genomics will not remain a limited facility but will be transformed into a public good accessible to all,” the minister added.
Recent Stories
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
Saudi Royal Court announces passing of Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia
KP CM Gandapur Afghan govt open to talks with province
FBR cracks down on Jewelers dodging Taxes
Abu Dhabi Royal Equestrian Arts to open in November 2025
DCT Abu Dhabi announces lineup of NBA legends to attend ‘NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2 ..
Executive Council approves formation of Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for ..
ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi provides premier platform for transformative manufacturin ..
More Stories From World
-
China's ease of visa process boosts Jinan's global appeal15 minutes ago
-
Ahsan visits BIG HQs; 500 genomics training scholarships for 500 Pakistani experts announced25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to further strengthening multifaceted cooperation with GCC member stat ..3 hours ago
-
Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situation4 hours ago
-
Pakistan calls for restraint to de-escalate tensions over Russia-Ukraine war5 hours ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to strengthen Commonwealth role in tackling global challenges5 hours ago
-
PM arrives in New York to attend UNGA session13 hours ago
-
Arab, Muslim leaders to meet Trump in New York over Gaza : White House14 hours ago
-
DPM, Canadian FM discuss bilateral ties14 hours ago
-
DPM, Arab-Islamic FMs hold consultations ahead of UNGA session17 hours ago
-
China-Pakistan collaboration pioneers sustainable tomato farming16 hours ago
-
Pakistani scientist in China awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for agricultural innovation and strengthening s ..16 hours ago