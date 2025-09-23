Ahsan visits BIG HQs; 500 genomics training scholarships for 500 Pakistani experts announced

(@FahadShabbir)

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday visited the headquarters of Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI) in Guangzhou, marking a significant milestone in Pakistan-China scientific collaboration.

During the visit, BGI announced the provision of 500 training scholarships for Pakistani experts, aiming to enhance skills and expertise in the field of genomics.

This initiative is set to deepen bilateral ties and open new avenues for cooperation in cutting-edge biotechnology,” the minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, he described the genomics partnership as “a new chapter in Pakistan-China friendship,” highlighting that the collaboration extended beyond infrastructure development to exploring the fundamental blueprint of life itself.

“Both countries have moved beyond building roads and power plants.

Now, we are decoding the very essence of life,” he said.

Highlighting the transformative potential of the partnership, he remarked, “CPEC 2.0 guarantees a bright future centered on health, food security and innovation through genomics and biotechnology.”

Ahsan Iqbal said the cooperation was not just limited to treating diseases but also paved the way for shared prosperity between the two nations. “The friendship between Pakistan and China is higher than mountains and deeper than oceans,” he said.

He further noted that with genomics cooperation, the bond between the two countries has become as meaningful and intricate as the human genome itself.

“Under the Belt and Road Initiative and CPEC, genomics will not remain a limited facility but will be transformed into a public good accessible to all,” the minister added.