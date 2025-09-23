Open Menu

Punjab Rejects BISP For Flood Relief, Announces Own Package

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 23, 2025 | 06:05 PM

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said the province will support 4.7 million flood victims through its own resources, not BISP. The relief package includes cash for farmers, housing compensation up to Rs. 1 million, and livestock support.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 23,2025) The Punjab government has rejected the use of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for distributing aid to flood victims, announcing instead that assistance will be provided directly through provincial resources.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari criticized opponents, saying, “Should we take guidance from those who turned Sindh into ruins? Punjab is helping flood victims from its own resources and does not rely on foreign aid.”

She added that despite foreign assistance, people in Sindh had not been fully rehabilitated, questioning the state of Karachi and other flood-hit areas. She also noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto praised Punjab’s chief minister for his response, which she considered more credible than political criticism.

Bukhari stressed that non-registered individuals could not be assisted through BISP, asking, “How can we provide aid through a program where victims are not even registered?”

The minister revealed that floods had affected 4.7 million people in Punjab, with 2.6 million already relocated to safer places. Chief Minister Punjab has announced a comprehensive relief package:Farmers in flood-hit areas will receive Rs. 20,000 per acre,families whose permanent houses were destroyed will get Rs. 1 million, while those who lost temporary houses will be given Rs. 500,000. For the loss of cattle such as cows or buffaloes, victims will receive Rs. 500,000 each.

