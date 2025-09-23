Open Menu

PM Arrives In New York To Attend UNGA Session

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2025 | 02:20 AM

PM arrives in New York to attend UNGA session

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Monday, leading the Pakistan delegation to participate in the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during the High-Level Week.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by the Pakistani delegation, will represent Pakistan at the 80th Session of the UNGA. In his address to the General Assembly, he will highlight Pakistan’s position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the question of Palestine, as well as present Pakistan’s perspective on key global issues.

During the UNGA session, the Prime Minister will also attend several high-level events, including an important meeting of the UN Security Council, the High-Level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and a special high-level event on climate action.

He will also participate in a meeting of selected Islamic leaders with U.S. President Donald Trump to exchange views on issues relating to regional and international peace and security.

In addition, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders and senior UN officials to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister’s participation in this largest annual gathering of global leaders will underscore Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations, while reaffirming its longstanding support for the shared goals of peace and development.

Recent Stories

France formally recognises Palestinian state

France formally recognises Palestinian state

1 hour ago
 UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitari ..

UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA80

2 hours ago
 Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives

Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives

2 hours ago
 Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients re ..

Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported

2 hours ago
 3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind

3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind

2 hours ago
 Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&amp;P global� ..

Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&amp;P global’s cleantech rankings

3 hours ago
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma ..

Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barris ..

Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Assoc ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..

3 hours ago
 2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter

2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter

3 hours ago
 SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine s ..

SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 2025

2 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail

2 hours ago

More Stories From World