PM arrives in New York to attend UNGA session

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Monday, leading the Pakistan delegation to participate in the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during the High-Level Week.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by the Pakistani delegation, will represent Pakistan at the 80th Session of the UNGA. In his address to the General Assembly, he will highlight Pakistan’s position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the question of Palestine, as well as present Pakistan’s perspective on key global issues.

During the UNGA session, the Prime Minister will also attend several high-level events, including an important meeting of the UN Security Council, the High-Level Meeting on the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and a special high-level event on climate action.

He will also participate in a meeting of selected Islamic leaders with U.S. President Donald Trump to exchange views on issues relating to regional and international peace and security.

In addition, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders and senior UN officials to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister’s participation in this largest annual gathering of global leaders will underscore Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations, while reaffirming its longstanding support for the shared goals of peace and development.