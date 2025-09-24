DPM Dar, Lithuanian Acting FM welcome Pakistan-Lithuania Convention on Avoidance of Double Taxation

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kestutis Budrys on Wednesday welcomed the signing of the Convention on Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Fiscal Evasion between Pakistan and Lithuania during a meeting here on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Both the dignitaries described it as a significant milestone that will help facilitate economic cooperation and promote investor confidence.

The two sides held a productive exchange on further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Lithuania. They underscored the importance of active exchange of business delegations to enhance trade and investment ties and agreed to explore meaningful cooperation in emerging areas such as the digital economy and education.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to maintain momentum in bilateral engagement and expand collaboration across areas of mutual interest.