Drone Test Sites To Appear In Russia By End Of 2021 - Head Of Aeronet

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:18 PM

Drone Test Sites to Appear in Russia By End of 2021 - Head of Aeronet

A number of drone test sites will be created across Russia by the end of 2021, and these sites will ease the authorization of heavy drones used in the agricultural and industrial sectors, co-director of the Aeronet working group of the National Technology Initiative (NTI) Sergey Zhukov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) A number of drone test sites will be created across Russia by the end of 2021, and these sites will ease the authorization of heavy drones used in the agricultural and industrial sectors, co-director of the Aeronet working group of the National Technology Initiative (NTI) Sergey Zhukov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We need test sites for aircraft design, testing and certification. They will be created within three years, by [the end of] 2021. The procedure comprises the verification of equipment, and its systems which include propeller, engine, ground control stations and communication channels.

As much as 570 million rubles [$8.8 million] will be allocated for the initiative," Zhukov said.

The creation of test sites will facilitate the certification of drones that weigh more than 66 Pounds, the Aeronet chief added. Additionally, these unmanned aircraft can be used in industry and agriculture and be able to transport heavy loads and monitor gas pipelines, roads and power transmission lines.

The first drone test sites will be created at the Orlovka airfield in the Tver region, roughly 100 miles north of Moscow. Other sites will appear in different areas of the country later.

