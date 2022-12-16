UrduPoint.com

Drones Used For Attacks On Crimea, Other Russian Regions Made By US Spektreworks - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Drones Used for Attacks on Crimea, Other Russian Regions Made by US Spektreworks - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Drones used by Ukraine to attack Crimea and other Russian regions were manufactured by US engineering services company Spektreworks, the relevant authorities of Russia said on Friday.

Russia's competent authorities have analyzed the electronic components of intercepted unmanned aerial vehicles used by Ukraine to attack Russian infrastructure facilities, in particular, in Sevastopol, the Republic of Crimea, Kursk, Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

"It was established that the avionics and control stations of the drones were manufactured by US company Spektreworks, which made their initial adjustment and testing at the airport in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Later, on the territory of Poland, in the area of the Rzeszow airport, used by the US and NATO as the main supply hub for Ukrainian armed formations, the final assembly and flight tests of these UAVs were carried out," the authorities said in a statement.

These facts, according to the Russian side, confirm the direct involvement of the United States and Poland, which, as de facto parties to the conflict, carry out massive military and logistical support for Ukraine, the statement added.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Company Vehicles Scottsdale Rzeszow Kursk Belgorod Voronezh Poland United States Hub Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

15 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

15 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

15 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.