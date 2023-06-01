UrduPoint.com

Dubai Ruler Announces New Palm Tree-Shaped Artificial Archipelago Palm Jebel Ali

Published June 01, 2023

Dubai Ruler Announces New Palm Tree-Shaped Artificial Archipelago Palm Jebel Ali

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced Wednesday new artificial palm tree-shaped archipelago called Palm Jebel Ali would be constructed in the south of the city.

"Dubai is growing and flourishing. Today we announce the plan to build a new palm ” Palm Jebel Ali ” which will be twice the size of Palm Jumeirah," he said on Twitter.

The Dubai ruler said the new island would have up to 110 kilometers (68 miles) of beaches, and over 80 hotels and tourist complexes would be built on the island to attract tourists from all over the world.

"We have announced our goal of doubling Dubai's economy by 2033, and every day we add a new brick to build the most beautiful city in the world," he said.

The Palm Jumeirah artificial archipelago was constructed in Dubai in 2006. The Dubai authorities have decided to expand the shoreline near Dubai to create additional resort infrastructure in the future. Stone and sand from the depths of the sea were used to create the archipelago, as the sand from the desert was not suitable. The island has luxury hotels, villas, entertainment centers and sandy beaches.

