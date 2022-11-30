Dutch Authorities May Open 2 New NPPs by 2035 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The Dutch Cabinet of Ministers plans to build two nuclear power plants (NPPs), which should be brought into operation by 2035, media reported on Wednesday.

The Dutch government is considering the construction of two NPPs in the village of Borssele in the westernmost province of Zeeland, Dutch broadcaster RTL Nieuws reported.

Borssele is the preferred location, since the only operating NPP in the country, running since the mid-1970s, is already located there, the report read.

Dutch Energy Minister Rob Jetten has already held talks with the provincial authorities, as well as private parties, including on financing issues. Jetten expects that the plant's construction can be completed by 2035, according to the report.

The cabinet may reportedly decide on the NPPs' construction during a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Friday.