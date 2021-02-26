UrduPoint.com
East Libyan Parliament Receives List Of Interim Government Members For Approval

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Speaker of Libya's eastern-based House of Representatives Aguila Saleh has been handed a list of members of the future interim government for legislative approval, house spokesperson Abdullah Belhaq said on Thursday.

"Aguila Saleh received today the insight into the future structure and composition of the National Unity Government," Belhaq said.

The interim government's initiation is conditional upon the House of Representatives' pledge of confidence. Until then, Libya continues to be governed by the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord and its leader, Fayez Sarraj.

Libya had been split between rival power poles in the country's west and east since 2011. The confrontation repeatedly escalated into armed violence during recent years, creating conditions for the deployment of foreign troops.

Last fall, the UN Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan political rivals. Earlier in February, a Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election on December 24.

