Effective International Cooperation To Help Defeat Coronavirus - Macron

Fri 28th February 2020 | 05:10 AM

Effective International Cooperation to Help Defeat Coronavirus - Macron

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The novel coronavirus does not stop at international borders, so effective international cooperation is required to combat it, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Italy and France are leaders in terms of the number of coronavirus-infected people in Europe: 650 and 38 cases, respectively. Two people have already died in France, 17 have died in Italy.

"The situation with the virus affects all of us, and it can be resolved through effective international and European cooperation. The coronavirus does not stop at the border, even if it upsets someone," Macron said at a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Naples.

According to the French president, coordination between the health ministries and constant contact between the relevant departments of the two countries makes it possible to better control the situation with the spread of the virus and predict its development.

Your Thoughts and Comments

