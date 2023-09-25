Open Menu

Egypt Announces Presidential Vote On December 10-12

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 11:02 PM

Egypt announces presidential vote on December 10-12

Egypt will hold a presidential vote on December 10-12, the election authority said Monday, with the winner to be announced by December 18

Cairo, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Egypt will hold a presidential vote on December 10-12, the election authority said Monday, with the winner to be announced by December 18.
Experts had predicted Sisi would move forward the 2024 election, ahead of a possible switch to a flexible exchange rate that could exacerbate social tensions.

Sisi was first elected in 2014 after leading the ouster of elected Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, and then won a 2018 vote in a landslide against one of his own political allies.
Presidential hopefuls can apply from October, and the list of candidates is to be finalised by November 9, said Walid Hassan Hamza, chairman of Egypt's National Election Authority.
The vote comes at a time Egypt's Currency has lost half its value since March 2022 and inflation reached an all-time high of 39.7 percent in August.
The government has kept the exchange rate pegged since early this year.

Related Topics

Election Exchange Egypt Vote March August October November December 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

The strategic yet isolated Azerbaijani exclave of ..

The strategic yet isolated Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan

14 seconds ago
 Plant for Pakistan campaign' in full swing in sch ..

Plant for Pakistan campaign' in full swing in schools

18 seconds ago
 Baqar directs audit of varieties, orders holding o ..

Baqar directs audit of varieties, orders holding of Senate meetings

21 seconds ago
 US envoy calls on Caretaker Minister for Planning, ..

US envoy calls on Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initi ..

2 minutes ago
 Minister directs LEAs to intensify operations agai ..

Minister directs LEAs to intensify operations against street criminals, drug tra ..

2 minutes ago
 NAB submits 15 more references in accountability c ..

NAB submits 15 more references in accountability court

2 minutes ago
Japanese envoy discusses issues of mutual interest ..

Japanese envoy discusses issues of mutual interest with CM Naqvi

3 minutes ago
 Kosovo marks day of mourning after deadly clashes ..

Kosovo marks day of mourning after deadly clashes in troubled north

3 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan vows to guarantee rights of Karabakh Ar ..

Azerbaijan vows to guarantee rights of Karabakh Armenians

34 minutes ago
 Crackdown against electricity theft continues, Rs ..

Crackdown against electricity theft continues, Rs 10 million arrears recovered f ..

34 minutes ago
 Secretary Sindh calls for preparation of welfare, ..

Secretary Sindh calls for preparation of welfare, rehabilitation schemes in Katc ..

34 minutes ago
 Second phase of enrollment drive commences in Nows ..

Second phase of enrollment drive commences in Nowshera

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World