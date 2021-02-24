UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Authorises Sputnik, AstraZeneca Virus Jabs

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:21 PM

Egypt authorises Sputnik, AstraZeneca virus jabs

Egypt's pharmaceutical authority on Wednesday approved the use of the Sputnik V and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines, a month after the North African country kicked off its inoculation campaign

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Egypt's pharmaceutical authority on Wednesday approved the use of the Sputnik V and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines, a month after the North African country kicked off its inoculation campaign.

The drug body had "provided emergency authorisation for the use of the two vaccines, Sputnik V, and AstraZeneca... imported from South Korea", it said in a statement on its Facebook page.

The agency had previously given emergency authorisation for the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the AstraZeneca jab produced in India and marketed under the name Covishield, it added.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF said in a statement that "Egypt is the 35th country in the world to approve Sputnik V".

Egypt began its Covid-19 immunisation programme on January 24, becoming one of the first countries in Africa to vaccinate its citizens, with a doctor and a nurse receiving the Sinopharm jab.

The Arab world's most populous country, with over 100 million people, received its first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine in December, and its first doses of the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at the end of January.

Egypt has officially registered more than 179,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and over 10,400 deaths.

Health officials have warned that low testing rates mean the real number could be at least 10 times higher

Related Topics

India Africa World China Egypt Facebook Doctor South Korea January December From Million Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCTB asked to set timeline for issuance of NOCs to ..

2 minutes ago

Two held for aerial firing, fireworks in wedding p ..

2 minutes ago

6 more positive surfaced for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

2 minutes ago

EU Drug Regulator Begins Rolling Review of South K ..

2 minutes ago

Steps be taken to resolve issues of district Hunza ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner presides meeting regarding establishm ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.