UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt, France Hold Joint Naval Drills In Mediterranean - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Egypt, France Hold Joint Naval Drills in Mediterranean - Defense Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The Egyptian and French navies held a joint exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, the Egyptian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"In line with the action plan of the armed forces' command and in continuation of joint drills with friendly states, the Egyptian navy held an exercise in the Mediterranean Sea together with the French counterparts," the ministry said in a statement.

Egyptian and French navies were drilled for air defense, tactical exercises and radio-electronic warfare, according to the statement.

The two countries held similar drills in late March.

Related Topics

March

Recent Stories

UAE sends 960 tonnes of urgent food, medical suppl ..

20 minutes ago

UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan over victim ..

20 minutes ago

Ministry of Health approves &#039;green pass&#039; ..

20 minutes ago

Rs. 700 million earmarked for latest highway in AJ ..

2 minutes ago

Trilateral FMs Dialogue becomes important platform ..

2 minutes ago

IMF hails Pakistan's economic policies: Senator Fa ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.