Egypt, France Hold Joint Naval Drills in Mediterranean - Defense Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) The Egyptian and French navies held a joint exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, the Egyptian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"In line with the action plan of the armed forces' command and in continuation of joint drills with friendly states, the Egyptian navy held an exercise in the Mediterranean Sea together with the French counterparts," the ministry said in a statement.

Egyptian and French navies were drilled for air defense, tactical exercises and radio-electronic warfare, according to the statement.

The two countries held similar drills in late March.