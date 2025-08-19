UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) A marked deterioration in South Sudan's political and security situation is threatening to undermine the peace gains achieved so far, Pakistan Monday warned the UN Security Council, stressing the need for all parties to cease hostilities and honour the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement.

"The Revitalized Agreement remains the anchor of peace," Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, told the 15-member body's debate on the situation in South Sudan, which became an independent country in 2011, after a referendum where the majority of voters chose to secede from Sudan.

“The political and security situation [in South Sudan] is sliding backwards at a time when it needs to move forward,” the Pakistani envoy said, echoing the sentiment of several speakers.

Opening the debate, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, Martha Pobee, said that Military offensives, primarily involving South Sudan’s rival militia which answers to the First Vice President and Government troops loyal to the President, have continued, and trust in the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement between the two has been undermined.

Murithi Mutiga, an official from the International Crisis Group, explained that the 2018 agreement required President Salva Kiir to work in concord with his rival, First Vice President Riek Machar; thus, the agreement was effectively terminated when President Kiir placed the former Vice President under house arrest on 26 March.

On his part, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, the Pakistani envoy, called for the immediate release of all detained political figures, saying, "Trust and inclusion are essential for any transition and building durable peace.

"

The ambassador described preparations for elections in December 2026 as “a ray of hope”, noting that credible polls will require not only international support but also an environment of trust and inclusivity.

Pakistan, he added, stands firmly with the people of South Sudan in their quest for peace, stability and development.

Calling the humanitarian situation as "dire", Ambassador Asim Iftikhar said that armed conflict, climate shocks, cholera outbreaks, and the spill-over from Sudan have left millions vulnerable, underscoring the need for bridging the funding gaps.

"In South Sudan today, indifference could be as deadly as violence." he remarked.

Portraying the United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) as "a lifeline", Ambassador Asim Iftikhar said he was proud of Pakistani peacekeepers who, he said, have constructed over 80 kilometres of protective dykes and berms — shielding displaced communities, securing humanitarian supply routes, and preserving the operational safety of UN field offices.

"We honour all UNMISS personnel and strongly condemn attacks on peacekeepers and aid workers. Such assaults are war crimes, which must not go unpunished."

UNMISS, he added, must be fully resourced, adequately equipped and politically supported, as well as address its current shortfalls in troops -- exceeding over 3,000 -- deployment delays, and logistical hurdles.

"South Sudan’s path could be difficult, but not impossible," the Pakistani envoy said. "With genuine political commitment from its leaders, national ownership of the peace process based on trust and inclusion, and sustained international solidarity, the promise of peace, stability, and prosperity can be fulfilled."

