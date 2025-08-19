British-Pakistani lawyers call IWT suspension a "water warfare"; vow to form legal task force

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 11:50 AM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The British-Pakistani lawyers on Tuesday condemned the Indian attempt to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) as a form of "water warfare," and committed to establishing a UK-based legal task force to defend Pakistan's rights under the treaty and mobilizing international legal and diplomatic support.
During his visit to the United Kingdom, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressed the British-Pakistani Lawyers Forum regarding India's unlawful attempt to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty - an action that constitutes both a red line and an existential threat to Pakistan's 240 million citizens.
In his address, the deputy prime minister emphasized that the 1960 World Bank-brokered agreement, which governs 80 percent of Pakistan's freshwater resources and sustains the lives of 240 million people, could not be unilaterally suspended or held in abeyance.
He also underscored the treaty's critical importance to Pakistan's water security and ecological stability.
This meeting marked the third gathering of the British-Pakistani Lawyers Forum, an initiative launched by the Pakistan High Commission in London, in collaboration with Barrister Amjad Malik.
