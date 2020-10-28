UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt's Sisi Condemns Attempts To Justify Extremism With Religion

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:25 PM

Egypt's Sisi Condemns Attempts to Justify Extremism With Religion

Attempts to justify extremism in the name of defending religion are unacceptable and criminal, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Attempts to justify extremism in the name of defending religion are unacceptable and criminal, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Wednesday.

"Justification of extremism under the guise of religion has nothing to do with religion, it is forbidden and criminal," Sisi said during a speech on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

A spokesman for the president's office, Bassam Rady, shared the president's speech on his Facebook page.

The Egyptian leader also said that he rejects any acts of violence committed under the slogan of protecting religion. According to Sisi, extremist elements are among the followers of all religions.

Sisi's speech comes amid widespread criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron in the Muslim world who defended the freedom of expression and pledged to boost fight against radical Islamism in his speech at a memorial to pay tribute to the slain French teacher Samuel Paty.

The latter was killed by beheading at the hands of a radicalized Chechen teenager in the outskirts of Paris on October 16 after he showed caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad during a class discussion on freedom of speech.

Meanwhile, Ahmad al-Tayeeb, the Grand Imam of Cairo-based al-Azhar university, urged the international community to adopt a law that would criminalize discrimination against Muslims in light of Macron's statements. At the same time, the scholar said that the university condemned the murder of Paty, who showed the controversial drawings to his students.

In addition, Egypt's Grand Mufti Shawki Allam also condemned Paty's murder and called against blaming islam and Muslims for the crime of one extremist.

Related Topics

Murder World Egypt Facebook Paris Same October Criminals Muslim Mufti All

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture announces winners of ‘Dubai Creati ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Jabal al-Ruman planting pro ..

40 minutes ago

UAEFA to host training camps of three Asian teams ..

55 minutes ago

Substandard CNG kits removed from dozens of public ..

21 seconds ago

Development of merged districts govt's top priorit ..

23 seconds ago

India's Top Diplomat to Head to Europe on Thursday ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.