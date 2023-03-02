(@FahadShabbir)

One person died and four others were injured during fuselage tests on the Ilyushin Il-76 airlifter at Russian aircraft factory Aviastar in the city of Ulyanovsk in central Russia, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Thursday

"A tragic incident occurred at the Aviastar plant during testing of the fuselage section of the aircraft in production. Several employees of the enterprise were injured and one died. The injured are receiving medical assistance," the UAC said.

Tests were carried out on the fuselage of an Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A heavy military transport aircraft, the agency specified, adding that emergency services are working at the scene and the cause of the incident is being determined.

The UAC later said the four people that sustained injuries in the incident have been hospitalized.

"Medical assistance is being provided to those injured in the tragic incident at the enterprise. All four were hospitalised. The families of the deceased and injured employees will be provided with all the necessary support and assistance from the enterprise," the agency noted in a statement.

The management of Aviastar, the Ilyushin Aviation Complex and UAC expressed their sincere condolences to the family of the deceased employee, according to the statement.