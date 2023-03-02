UrduPoint.com

Employee Of Russia's Aviastar Died During Fuselage Tests Of Il-76 Airlifter - UAC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Employee of Russia's Aviastar Died During Fuselage Tests of Il-76 Airlifter - UAC

One person died and four others were injured during fuselage tests on the Ilyushin Il-76 airlifter at Russian aircraft factory Aviastar in the city of Ulyanovsk in central Russia, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) One person died and four others were injured during fuselage tests on the Ilyushin Il-76 airlifter at Russian aircraft factory Aviastar in the city of Ulyanovsk in central Russia, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Thursday.

"A tragic incident occurred at the Aviastar plant during testing of the fuselage section of the aircraft in production. Several employees of the enterprise were injured and one died. The injured are receiving medical assistance," the UAC said.

Tests were carried out on the fuselage of an Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A heavy military transport aircraft, the agency specified, adding that emergency services are working at the scene and the cause of the incident is being determined.

The UAC later said the four people that sustained injuries in the incident have been hospitalized.

"Medical assistance is being provided to those injured in the tragic incident at the enterprise. All four were hospitalised. The families of the deceased and injured employees will be provided with all the necessary support and assistance from the enterprise," the agency noted in a statement.

The management of Aviastar, the Ilyushin Aviation Complex and UAC expressed their sincere condolences to the family of the deceased employee, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Died Ulyanovsk Enterprise Family All From Employment

Recent Stories

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begin ..

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begins in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 UAE tops MENA region in World Bank’s &#039;Women ..

UAE tops MENA region in World Bank’s &#039;Women, Business and the Law 2023&#0 ..

47 minutes ago
 PCB issues Women's League exhibition matches detai ..

PCB issues Women's League exhibition matches details

1 hour ago
 SBP increases  policy rate by300bps amid efforts ..

SBP increases  policy rate by300bps amid efforts for IMF deal

1 hour ago
 TikTok introduces new feature in Family Pairing to ..

TikTok introduces new feature in Family Pairing to safer digital experience

1 minute ago
 Tribal elders apprise new DPO about their issues

Tribal elders apprise new DPO about their issues

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.