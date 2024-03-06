Empowering Luban Workshop Staff To Benefit BRI Countries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 06:25 PM
Zhang Shuibo, Dean of the School of International Project Management at Tianjin University and NPC deputy, emphasized the need to enhance the local teaching staff at Luban Workshop during this year's two sessions, the annual meetings of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC)
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Zhang Shuibo, Dean of the school of International Project Management at Tianjin University and NPC deputy, emphasized the need to enhance the local teaching staff at Luban Workshop during this year's two sessions, the annual meetings of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
Luban Workshop, a renowned chinese vocational education brand, has played a crucial role in meeting the technical needs of countries along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) while promoting practical chinese skills as a technological hub within the BRI framework.
China has already established numerous Luban Workshops in more than 20 BRI countries including Pakistan.
However, significant differences in language, culture and educational standards among these cooperating countries have resulted in a shortage of chinese professionals capable of teaching in foreign languages.
With the growing number of Luban Workshops, the demand for highly qualified teaching staff has become more pronounced, Zhang Shuibo said.
Zhang Shuibo suggested that ministry of education and other relevant departments should take the lead in formulating teacher qualification standards for Luban Workshops.
He also advocated for standardized training for teaching staff from overseas cooperative institutions and the issuance of special qualification certification for Luban Workshop teachers, both domestic and foreign, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.
In recent years, Luban Workshops have achieved remarkable results in Pakistan, nurturing talents in fields such as agricultural machinery and electrical automation.
Luban Workshop courses have been integrated into the vocational training curriculum system of Punjab province in Pakistan. It is expected that an increasing number of young Pakistanis will benefit from Luban Workshops in the future.
APP/asg/
Recent Stories
DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricin ..
Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champions League quarter-final
Ibad asks PTI to withdraw protest call
Five killed in LPG cylinder blasts in India's Uttar Pradesh
SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness workshop on "Green Initiatives in H ..
Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Two more women become members of KP assembly
7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents
Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted
Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 2023
Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf
More Stories From World
-
Five killed in LPG cylinder blasts in India's Uttar Pradesh2 minutes ago
-
Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 202319 minutes ago
-
Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill32 minutes ago
-
Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results36 minutes ago
-
Egypt floats pound prompting it to lose over third of value37 minutes ago
-
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House1 hour ago
-
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede2 hours ago
-
Explosion reported near vessel off Yemen: security firm2 hours ago
-
Yulia Navalnaya calls for election day protest against Putin2 hours ago
-
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House3 hours ago
-
Hainan sees robust offshore duty-free sales during Spring Festival travel rush3 hours ago
-
Trump comes close to 'Super Tuesday' clean sweep: US networks3 hours ago