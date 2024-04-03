Enercap holdings reaffirms commitment to sustainable growth in energy storage tech

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Enercap Holdings Pte. Ltd., a leading energy storage technology company, reiterated its commitment to sustained growth and to developing energy storage technologies that meet the rigorous demands of the energy transition.

Established in Dubai, Enercap Holdings, marks a year of significant achievements and expansion, demonstrating their dedication to advancing energy storage technology for the changing energy sector.

The company's products represent the initial non-chemical substitute for Lithium Ion, utilizing electrostatic energy storage. They revolutionize the energy storage field by offering significantly superior performance across all metrics, including lower cost, extended lifespan, fast charging, enhanced safety, and complete recyclability.

Waseem Ashraf Qureshi, Chairman of Enercap, discussing the Company’s products' role in addressing climate change stated, "Our brands improve energy storage performance significantly, using materials readily available and leaving a minimal environmental footprint. Our products consistently perform well throughout their extended lifespan, even in challenging conditions. I am confident they will revolutionize energy storage and usage, speeding up electrification and reducing carbon emissions to fight climate change."

Saad Zaman, Chairman of Burj Capital and Executive Vice Chairman of Enercap, conveyed his enthusiasm for the Company’s advancements. He stated, "We are collaborating as a team to support Enercap in its commercial expansion and to realize the global potential of the technology, establishing it as a premier energy storage brand."

Qureshi added, "We're embarking on our journey from Dubai to the global stage, with confidence in our products' vital role in transitioning to a more sustainable and efficient energy system. We're excited about the opportunities ahead as we contribute meaningfully to the battle against climate change."

Qureshi added that “being based in the UAE has enabled us to access the human capital and infrastructure available in the UAE and provided the foundation for the continuous development of our technologies. With the UAE leaderships focus on renewable energy and efficiency, and combatting climate change, the environment is conducive for innovators and inventors like us to build solutions to the world’s complex energy problems, at par with global innovation hubs in the US, Europe and Asia.

Enercap Holdings launches cutting-edge supercapacitor energy storage products, expanding into grid storage and EV charging. Major achievements include significant orders in Abu Dhabi and Turkey. Telecom and residential storage capacity has increased, with expansions into North American and European markets. Strategic partnerships and community engagement initiatives contribute to growth. Despite economic challenges, revenue has increased by 300%, reflecting the company's resilience. Enercap Holdings remains committed to driving progress in the energy industry.