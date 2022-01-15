UrduPoint.com

Energy Firms Tell US Russian Gas Supplies Cannot Be Replaced Amid Conflict - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) International energy companies informed the Biden administration during consultations that there is little alternative supplies of gas available to replace Russian volumes if disrupted over Ukraine, Reuters reported citing the State Department and industry sources.

The report said on Friday that State Department officials had discussions with international energy companies to develop contingency plans for European natural gas supply in case the situation with Russia escalates over Ukraine.

At the meeting, several energy companies mentioned that there are no other alternative supplies of natural gas that can match the volumes Russia provides to Europe, the report said.

The United States has threatened to stop Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline if the situation over Ukraine escalates.

On Thursday, the US Senate rejected Republican Senator Ted Cruz's bill to sanction entities that construct and operate the pipeline.

