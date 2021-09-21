UrduPoint.com

Enough Evidence To Charge Third Russian Over 2018 Novichok Attack: UK Police

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 03:48 PM

London, Sept 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :British police on Tuesday said there was enough evidence to charge a third Russian man with the Novichok poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury in 2018.

Counter-terrorism detectives said prosecutors had reviewed the evidence against a man identified as Sergey Fedotov for him to be charged with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm, and possession and use of a chemical weapon.

