Envoys Who Backed Turkish Activist To Be Made 'non Grata': Erdogan
Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 07:44 PM
The ambassadors of 10 countries including Germany and the United States who appealed for the release of Turkish activist Osman Kavala will be declared "persona non grata," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday
Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The ambassadors of 10 countries including Germany and the United States who appealed for the release of Turkish activist Osman Kavala will be declared "persona non grata," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday.
"I have ordered our foreign minister to declare these 10 ambassadors as persona non grata as soon as possible," he said, referring to a term used in diplomacy which signifies the first step before expulsion.