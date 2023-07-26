Open Menu

Erdogan Meets Palestinian President, Hamas Leader In Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh at his office in Ankara, the official Anadolu news agency reported

The meeting was held behind closed doors, it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was also due to visit T�rkiye this week, but his visit was later postponed, after he had surgery last weekend and as Israel is roiled by protests over contentious judicial reform.

After several years of tensions, relations between T�rkiye and Israel have improved over the past year, with several high-level visits, including that of Israel's President Isaac Herzog.

Erdogan on Tuesday promised to continue supporting the Palestinian cause and voiced concerns over the flare up of violence in the West Bank in recent months, after meeting with Abbas.

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed it was conducting "counter-terrorism activity" in a Nablus refugee camp.

