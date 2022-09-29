Erdogan Says Discussed With Putin Construction of NPP on Black Sea Coast

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he had discussed the construction of a nuclear power plant in the Turkish city of Sinop on the Black Sea coast with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are planning to make steps on the issue of construction of an NPP in Sinop. We have discussed this issue at length with Mr. Putin, and we are continuing our discussions," Erdogan told journalists.

Russia is currently engaged in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the Turkish southern province of Mersin.

Moscow and Ankara inked an agreement on the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in Mersin Province in 2010. It will be the first NPP built in Turkey. After the commissioning of all four power units equipped with Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors, the NPP is expected to generate 35 billion kilowatt-hours in energy and meet up to 10% of Turkey's energy demand. The first unit is expected to be commissioned in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026.