Erdogan Says Turkey Steps Up Efforts on Visa Liberation Process With EU - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara was stepping up its effort on the visa liberation process with the European Union, Daily Sabah daily newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Ankara was stepping up its effort on the visa liberation process with the European Union, Daily Sabah daily newspaper reported.

Late last month, Turkey announced if would abolish entry visas for citizens of five Schengen countries (Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain) and the United Kingdom.