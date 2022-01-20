Erdogan Says Will Visit Ukraine in Early February

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his visit to Ukraine would take place in early February

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his visit to Ukraine would take place in early February.

Earlier, the Turkish leader's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, announced Erdogan's upcoming visit to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

According to him, Erdogan also invited the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to Turkey to discuss and resolve differences.

"At the beginning of next month, I have a planned visit to Ukraine," the Turkish leader said at a press conference on Thursday.