UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Threatens To Expel Ambassadors Of 10 Countries Calling For Kavala Release

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:48 PM

Erdogan Threatens to Expel Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Kavala Release

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel ambassadors from 10 countries, including the United States, that called on Ankara to release human rights defender Osman Kavala after four years under arrest

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel ambassadors from 10 countries, including the United States, that called on Ankara to release human rights defender Osman Kavala after four years under arrest.

The appeal was made earlier this week by the embassies of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the US.

"Why do these 10 ambassadors make such statements? I told our foreign ministry that we cannot afford the luxury of receiving them in our country. Is it your business to teach Turkey some lessons? Who are you? Forget about Kavala. Do you let murderers terrorists and bandits stay in your countries?" Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Haberturk broadcaster.

The president also praised the Turkish court as "the best example of independence."

Related Topics

Business Turkey Canada Threatened France Norway Germany Kavala Ankara Independence United States Sweden Finland Netherlands Denmark Tayyip Erdogan From Best Court New Zealand

Recent Stories

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases and dea ..

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases and deaths

8 minutes ago
 Moldova to Receive $564Mln From IMF Under New Econ ..

Moldova to Receive $564Mln From IMF Under New Economic Support Program - Prime M ..

51 seconds ago
 EU keen to support PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme: En ..

EU keen to support PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme: Envoy

53 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs to ensure life saving drugs a ..

Commissioner directs to ensure life saving drugs at BHUs

4 minutes ago
 Deputy Chairman Kyrgyz NSC calls on Dr Moeed Yusu ..

Deputy Chairman Kyrgyz NSC calls on Dr Moeed Yusuf

4 minutes ago
 200-kanal state land retrieved

200-kanal state land retrieved

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.