Erdogan Threatens to Expel Ambassadors of 10 Countries Calling for Kavala Release

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel ambassadors from 10 countries, including the United States, that called on Ankara to release human rights defender Osman Kavala after four years under arrest.

The appeal was made earlier this week by the embassies of Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden and the US.

"Why do these 10 ambassadors make such statements? I told our foreign ministry that we cannot afford the luxury of receiving them in our country. Is it your business to teach Turkey some lessons? Who are you? Forget about Kavala. Do you let murderers terrorists and bandits stay in your countries?" Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Haberturk broadcaster.

The president also praised the Turkish court as "the best example of independence."