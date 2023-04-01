UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Urges Turkish People To 'Defend Future, Make Right Decision' On May 14

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Erdogan Urges Turkish People to 'Defend Future, Make Right Decision' on May 14

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday urged the Turkish people to "defend their future," while also expressing belief that they will "make the right decision" during the upcoming presidential election on May 14.

"I urge you to defend your future on May 14. I believe you will make the right decision," Erdogan said during his speech in the Turkish city of Kilis.

The Turkish president added that those "who cannot rule seven or eight people gathered at one table, should not be expected to be able to rule Turkey with its 85 million citizens," thus hinting at the six opposition parties that managed to agree on their single presidential candidate only in early March.

Turkey's Supreme Election Commission has unanimously approved May 14 as the date for the 2023 presidential election.

A second round of voting, if necessary, is scheduled for May 28. Erdogan has been nominated as a presidential candidate by the ruling Justice and Development Party supported by the allied Nationalist Movement Party, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu has been declared the single candidate of the opposition People's Alliance.

Results of pre-election polls are constantly changing and have not yet revealed an unquestionable favorite in the upcoming election. However, experts note that the current electoral process will be the most difficult for the ruling party, due to the devastating earthquakes that claimed the lives of over 50,000 people, as well as the difficult economic situation.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Election Commission Of Pakistan Kilis Alliance Tayyip Erdogan March May Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

58 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

58 minutes ago
 US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of C ..

US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of Christians Detained in Thailand ..

1 hour ago
 Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ta ..

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary for full c ..

1 hour ago
 Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , De ..

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf , Deputy express grief over loss o ..

1 hour ago
 EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hu ..

EU to Extend Gas Price Brake Beyond TTF Trading Hub From May 1

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.