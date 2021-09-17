UrduPoint.com

Estonia Allows Entry To People Inoculated With Russian Sputnik V Vaccine - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 01:40 PM

Estonia Allows Entry to People Inoculated With Russian Sputnik V Vaccine - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Individuals inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 are now allowed to enter Estonia, the Estonian Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Estonian Health board allowed people arriving in the country to confirm their health status with any vaccine officially authorized for use in their countries.

Estonia has authorized four COVID-19 vaccines so far: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen.

"The decision of the Estonian Health Board applies to the Sputnik V vaccine," the embassy assured.

"This decision means that Russian citizens who have completed a full course of vaccination against COVID-19 and have secured maximum protection after receiving the last dose of the vaccine, if no more than one year has passed since then, and who present a relevant certificate issued by a competent authority will be allowed to enter Estonia," the diplomatic mission clarified.

