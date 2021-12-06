UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia Govt Claims Recapture Of Key Towns Dessie, Kombolcha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:52 PM

Ethiopia govt claims recapture of key towns Dessie, Kombolcha

Ethiopia's government announced late Monday that it had recaptured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha, more than a month after Tigrayan rebels claimed control of the two cities

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's government announced late Monday that it had recaptured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha, more than a month after Tigrayan rebels claimed control of the two cities.

"The historic Dessie city and the trade and industry corridor city, Kombolcha have been freed by the joint gallant security forces," the government communications service said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter Government Industry

Recent Stories

Russia, India Will Study Possibility of Implementi ..

Russia, India Will Study Possibility of Implementing NPP Projects in Third Count ..

1 minute ago
 Anti-Rape laws onwards to implementation: Maleeka ..

Anti-Rape laws onwards to implementation: Maleeka Bokhari

1 minute ago
 IHC seeks arguments in Mandviwala's acquittal plea ..

IHC seeks arguments in Mandviwala's acquittal plea

1 minute ago
 2 more positive corona cases surface in Balochista ..

2 more positive corona cases surface in Balochistan

1 minute ago
 Cambodia Lifts Travel Ban for 10 African Countries ..

Cambodia Lifts Travel Ban for 10 African Countries - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Trump's Social Media Listing Vehicle Says Under In ..

Trump's Social Media Listing Vehicle Says Under Inquiry From US Securities Inves ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.