Ethiopia govt claims recapture of key towns Dessie, Kombolcha

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's government announced late Monday that it had recaptured the strategic towns of Dessie and Kombolcha, more than a month after Tigrayan rebels claimed control of the two cities.

"The historic Dessie city and the trade and industry corridor city, Kombolcha have been freed by the joint gallant security forces," the government communications service said on Twitter.