Ethiopia Registers 181 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:05 PM

Ethiopia registers 181 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 181 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 131,727, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday

ADDIS ABABA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Ethiopia registered 181 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 131,727, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,037 as of Tuesday evening, after four new deaths were reported, Ethiopian Health Minister Lia Tadesse said on Twitter.

The minister said that 57 more recoveries were logged, taking the national count to 116,392.

Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation with a population of some 114 million, is one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, after South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and EgyptThe Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures so as to contain the spread of the virus.

