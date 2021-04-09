EU agency reviewing blood clots with Johnson & Johnson vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU's drug regulator said Friday it had launched a review of possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and blood clots after reports of four cases, one of them fatal.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its safety committee "has started a review of a safety signal to assess reports of thromboembolic events" with people who had received the shot.

Three of the cases were seen in the United States after the jab was rolled out there and one was during clinical trials in an undisclosed location, the EMA said. The EU has authorised the jab but not started using it.