EU Agrees 500Bln Euro Coronavirus Rescue Package - French Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) EU ministers have agreed a 500 billion euro ($546.6 billion) aid package to address economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, the French economy minister has said.

"An excellent agreement of European finance ministers on the economic response to coronavirus: 500 billion Euros will be made available immediately.

A stimulus fund to come," Bruno Le Maire tweeted on Thursday.

EU nations had been at loggerheads over whether bailout funding should come with strings attached. Italy and Spain, the countries affected the most by the health crisis, argued they should not be made responsible for the pandemic.