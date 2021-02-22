UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Council Adds 19 Venezuelan Officials To Sanctions List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:30 PM

EU Council Adds 19 Venezuelan Officials to Sanctions List

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The Council of the European Union on Monday added 19 Venezuelan officials to an EU sanctions list over their roles in "undermining democracy and rule of law" in the country.

The move was made in accordance with conclusions reached at the January 25, 2021 Foreign Affairs Council meeting, a statement published on Monday read.

"The individuals added to the list are responsible, notably, for undermining the oppositions' electoral rights and the democratic functioning of the National Assembly, and for serious violations of human rights and restrictions of fundamental freedoms," the statement read.

This brings the total number of sanctioned individuals in relation to Venezuela to 55, the council said. The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans and are designed not to have an adverse humanitarian impact on the population.

Venezuela held parliamentary elections on December 6. President Nicolas Maduro's party, Simon Bolivar Great Patriotic Pole, won over 91 percent of the vote, or 253 out of 277 seats. The EU said the voting process fell short of international standards and called the election a "missed opportunity for freedom."

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Democracy Vote European Union Venezuela January December

Recent Stories

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed to chair go ..

18 minutes ago

Cabinet Secretary of Kenya visits Wahat Al Karama

18 minutes ago

ADX recognises HCT students’ financial market ac ..

18 minutes ago

3,451 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in pa ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.