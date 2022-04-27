EU Delivers 34 Tonnes in Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan - EU Commissioner

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Wednesday that the European Union had delivered 34 tonnes of food and medical supplies in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Wednesday that the European Union had delivered 34 tonnes of food and medical supplies in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"Today, another Humanitarian Air Bridge landed in Kabul, carrying 34 tonnes of nutritional items and medical supplies," Lenarcic said on Twitter.

He added that it was the 15th humanitarian delivery carried out by the EU since August 2021 and called it "a sign of the EU's continued commitment to support Afghan people in these challenging times.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) took over Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 and established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban cabinet. The country has since been facing a humanitarian crisis with economic distress and food shortages. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban and widespread violation of human rights. The world community remains committed to providing Afghanistan with humanitarian aid despite the new authorities not being internationally recognized.