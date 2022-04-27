UrduPoint.com

EU Delivers 34 Tonnes In Humanitarian Assistance To Afghanistan - EU Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 10:18 PM

EU Delivers 34 Tonnes in Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan - EU Commissioner

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Wednesday that the European Union had delivered 34 tonnes of food and medical supplies in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Wednesday that the European Union had delivered 34 tonnes of food and medical supplies in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"Today, another Humanitarian Air Bridge landed in Kabul, carrying 34 tonnes of nutritional items and medical supplies," Lenarcic said on Twitter.

He added that it was the 15th humanitarian delivery carried out by the EU since August 2021 and called it "a sign of the EU's continued commitment to support Afghan people in these challenging times.

"

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) took over Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 and established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban cabinet. The country has since been facing a humanitarian crisis with economic distress and food shortages. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country fearful of the Taliban and widespread violation of human rights. The world community remains committed to providing Afghanistan with humanitarian aid despite the new authorities not being internationally recognized.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul World United Nations Twitter European Union August Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Biden to Visit Lockheed Martin Facility Producing ..

Biden to Visit Lockheed Martin Facility Producing Arms for Ukraine - White House

54 seconds ago
 Imran harping on 'conspiracy letter' to cover up h ..

Imran harping on 'conspiracy letter' to cover up his govt's nil performance: Mar ..

56 seconds ago
 Preparations for 27th night of Ramazan, Grand Mos ..

Preparations for 27th night of Ramazan, Grand Mosque Makkah most sterilized pla ..

59 seconds ago
 98 kg charas seized, 3 car-riders arrested

98 kg charas seized, 3 car-riders arrested

45 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto takes charge of MOFA, visits Chines ..

Bilawal Bhutto takes charge of MOFA, visits Chinese embassy

45 minutes ago
 Teenager Rune knocks out top-seed Zverev in Munich ..

Teenager Rune knocks out top-seed Zverev in Munich

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.