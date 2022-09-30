EU in Talks With Norway About Price Corridor Contracts - EU Commissioner

The European Union is in talks with Norway about medium-term contracts providing for a price corridor, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The European Union is in talks with Norway about medium-term contracts providing for a price corridor, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Friday.

The EU and Oslo are negotiating the possibility of replacing gas imports at a spot price with supplies under medium-term contracts providing for a price corridor, Simson said at a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the EU Energy Council.