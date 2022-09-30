UrduPoint.com

EU In Talks With Norway About Price Corridor Contracts - EU Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 09:01 PM

EU in Talks With Norway About Price Corridor Contracts - EU Commissioner

The European Union is in talks with Norway about medium-term contracts providing for a price corridor, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The European Union is in talks with Norway about medium-term contracts providing for a price corridor, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Friday.

The EU and Oslo are negotiating the possibility of replacing gas imports at a spot price with supplies under medium-term contracts providing for a price corridor, Simson said at a press conference after an extraordinary meeting of the EU Energy Council.

Related Topics

Norway European Union Oslo Price Gas

Recent Stories

Fazal, Chadha share special message for fans ahead ..

Fazal, Chadha share special message for fans ahead of wedding festivities

10 minutes ago
 Senior US Official to Discuss Ukraine, China Durin ..

Senior US Official to Discuss Ukraine, China During Trip to Europe, Mideast - St ..

8 minutes ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Accession of New Regi ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Accession of New Regions to Russia - Joint Statemen ..

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments from responden ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments from respondents in road blockage case

9 minutes ago
 NY Police Say Investigating Incident in Which Russ ..

NY Police Say Investigating Incident in Which Russian Consulate Was Doused With ..

9 minutes ago
 Higher education vital to national prosperity: Gov ..

Higher education vital to national prosperity: Governor

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.