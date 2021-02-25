UrduPoint.com
EU Leaders To Discuss COVID-19 Response, Security By Videoconference

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The heads of state and government of the EU member states will discuss the coordination of the coronavirus response and security issues during a two-day videoconference on February 25-26.

The first day of the summit will begin on Thursday at 15:00 Brussels time (14:00 GMT) and will be devoted to joint measures to counter COVID-19.

European leaders will, in particular, discuss ways to combat new variants of coronavirus, adapting vaccines to new strains, developing vaccination certificates, increasing vaccine production in Europe, as well as supplying vaccines to EU partners under the COVAX program, border issues and other restrictive measures to counter the spread of the pandemic.

On February 26, the summit, which will involve NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, will focus on security issues, including cyberattacks and hybrid threats.

