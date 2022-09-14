UrduPoint.com

EU May Review Its Sanctions Policy In Fall Due To Cold Weather -Hungarian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 09:30 AM

EU May Review Its Sanctions Policy in Fall Due to Cold Weather -Hungarian Foreign Ministry

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The European Union is expected to reconsider its sanctions policy in the fall due to cold weather in Western Europe, Hungarian Foreign Ministry State Secretary Tamas Menczer said.

"Sanctions have caused an energy shortage and an explosive price hike in Europe... Therefore, the sanctions policy should be reviewed, because if Brussels, the EU change the sanctions policy, the energy shortage and high prices could be stopped soon," Menczer said.

"I am not an optimist in this, but the revision of sanctions can be expected in the fall, when the six month term has expired. Therefore, I do not rule out that more and more people see the reality.

Simply because the summer heat is leaving. When it's 30 degrees (Celsius) outside, it's good to talk about gas supplies, but when cold weeks and months come and you need to heat and manage the economy, protect jobs, reality is knocking on the door of every country in Western Europe," he said on the M1 tv channel.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said 11,000 sanctions were imposed against Russia, but they were unsuccessful, and the inflation and energy shortages caused by them could bring Europe to its knees. According to him, Europe needs to change its sanctions policy, because otherwise the situation will be difficult.

