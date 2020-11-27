UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Must Grasp Opportunity To Boost Defense Cooperation In Coming Years - EDA Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

EU Must Grasp Opportunity to Boost Defense Cooperation in Coming Years - EDA Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The European Union should not lose an opportunity to enhance defense cooperation in the coming years, even when projected President-elect Joe Biden comes to power in the United States, Jiri Sedivy, the chief executive of the European Defence Agency (EDA), told Euractiv.

The interview comes after the bloc presented its first Coordinated Annual Review on Defence, which outlines avenues for closer defense cooperation between all member states, except Denmark, which does not participate in EDA. The report raises issues like fragmentation and duplication of European defense and insufficient operational engagement.

According to Sedivy, Europe has "a really deteriorating strategic environment around us in our neighbourhood."

"We have a lot of pressure from the strategic environment, we have immediate experience from COVID-19, which also teaches us to cooperate more, we see the US not leaving Europe .

.. If we miss the opportunity in this period, it means the next two years, if we miss the opportunity to use all these instruments, then it will be perhaps in the future by historians as EU actually missing the rendezvous with history," he said.

According to the EDA chief, even with a Democratic president in the White House, the EU will still have to strive to become more self-sufficient.

"Even under the new US administration, which will still be focusing more and more inevitably towards the Asia-Pacific region, it will be expected from us to be more autonomous, be stronger, and therefore more credible in NATO," he stated.

The EU has been seeking to expand its autonomous defense capabilities beyond NATO's auspices in recent years. In 2018, Brussels established the EU Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) in order to enhance EU military and defense cooperation.

Related Topics

NATO Europe White House European Union Brussels United States Denmark 2018 All From PESCO

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

8 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

18 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

22 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

2 minutes ago

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 va ..

2 minutes ago

Kitchen items' prices ease 0.92 pc

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.