UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Parliament Condemns China Deal Over Hong Kong Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:35 PM

EU Parliament condemns China deal over Hong Kong crackdown

The EU has lost credibility on human rights by sealing an investment deal with China, a resolution in the European Parliament warned on Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The EU has lost credibility on human rights by sealing an investment deal with China, a resolution in the European Parliament warned on Thursday.

MEPs meeting by videolink in Brussels overwhelmingly passed the resolution which broadly condemned the crackdown on Hong Kong activists by the central government in China.

The resolution also called for "targeted sanctions" against Chinese and Hong Kong officials held responsible for the police action.

The opinion of EU lawmakers is important as they will need to approve the German-backed investment deal that was agreed in principle last month after years of talks.

Given the Hong Kong crackdown, doubts about the accord have quickly emerged, with ratification by MEPs very much uncertain, though the vote is not expected until the end of the year at the earliest.

The resolution said that MEPs "regret" that the EU-China investment talks were not seized "as a leverage tool aimed at preserving Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, as well as its basic rights and freedoms".

"By rushing to reach this agreement while not taking concrete action against ongoing, grave human right violations, for example in Hong Kong, Xinjiang province and Tibet, the EU risks undermining its credibility as a global human rights actor," it said.

China is accused of grave human rights abuses against the Uighur minority in Xinjiang.

The resolution said parliament will "carefully scrutinise" the deal and will take the human rights situation in China into account when it votes on the deal.

The EU commission, which began negotiating the deal in 2014, said it helps rectify the long-standing imbalance in the way Brussels and Beijing treat investors and the access they allow them.

It also says that China agreed through the deal -- known as the Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) -- to work harder towards approving International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions on forced labour.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Minority China Parliament Vote Brussels Beijing Hong Kong Ilo Government Agreement Labour

Recent Stories

Dutch Court to Hear Oral Arguments in Yukos Case i ..

30 seconds ago

Asad terms PTI govt performance outstanding, marve ..

31 seconds ago

Stop Russia pipeline after Navalny lockup, MEPs pl ..

33 seconds ago

Masdar and EDF Renewables enter strategic alliance ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor to French P ..

21 minutes ago

42 vehicles fined in Faisalabad

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.