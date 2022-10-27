UrduPoint.com

EU Rejects Iran's 'Politically Motivated' Sanctions Against Bloc

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 06:00 PM

EU Rejects Iran's 'Politically Motivated' Sanctions Against Bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The European Union rejects the "politically motivated" sanctions imposed by Iran against individuals and entities from the EU and does not plan to change its policy toward Tehran, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Thursday.

"We noted the announcement by Iranians about sanctioning 12 individuals and eight entities from the European Union. I can only say that the European Union rejects these sanctions, as they appear to be purely politically motivated," Stano said at a briefing.

At the same time, the spokesman noted that the EU's sanctions imposed against Iran were adopted on "clear legal grounds" and based on human rights violations in the country. 

Stano also stated that the EU would continue its current policy toward Iran regardless of sanctions.

"We continue to call on the Iranian authorities instead of focusing on political retaliation and countersanctions to ensure the accountability and basic freedoms for its own population," the spokesman added.

On Wednesday, Iran expanded its sanctions against the European Union by adding eight legal entities to the sanctions list, including the Persian editions of Deutsche Welle (DW, designated as foreign media agent in Russia) and French radio RFI, as well as 12 individuals.

Iran accuses sanctioned legal entities and individuals of supporting terrorism, violence, and human rights violations, as well as involvement in organizing riots.

On October 17, the EU imposed sanctions on 11 Iranian individuals and four entities, including Iran's controversial morality police, due to the violent crackdown on mass protests in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September. Later, the EU included three more individuals and one organization from Iran in a new package of sanctions for allegedly delivering drones to Russia.

Related Topics

Riots Police Iran Russia European Union Tehran Same September October Media From

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers i ..

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, sa ..

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, says Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against Netherlands

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.