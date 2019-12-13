EU Summit Decides to Prolong Economic Sanctions Against Russia - Source

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Leaders of the EU member states decided to prolong economic sanctions against Russia, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"The leaders postponed the discussions on climate and switched for other issues, including Russia. The sanctions have been prolonged," the source said on late Thursday.

Russia's relations with the European Union significantly deteriorated in 2014 following Crimea's decision to rejoin Russia and the eruption of the Ukrainian conflict. The West has accused Moscow of interfering in the Ukrainian internal affairs and imposed sanctions on Russia, while the latter has refuted the accusations and introduced a food embargo on the Western nations in response.