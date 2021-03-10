EU to Get 4Mln Doses of BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in Next Two Weeks - Commission

The European Commission announced on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with BioNTech and Pfizer to secure four more million doses of the coronavirus vaccine for the EU countries in the next two weeks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The European Commission announced on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with BioNTech and Pfizer to secure four more million doses of the coronavirus vaccine for the EU countries in the next two weeks.

"We have reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer for the supply of four million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines for EU countries in the next two weeks. This will help tackle coronavirus hotspots and facilitate free border movement," the European Commission wrote on Twitter.