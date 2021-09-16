EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON SEPTEMBER 16

MOSCOW, September 16 (Sputnik) -

CSTO COLLECTIVE SECURITY COUNCIL TO CONVENE IN DUSHANBE

The leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Dushanbe.

The participants will discuss pressing issues of regional and international security, as well as the activity of the organization between the council sessions. One of the more important topics will be current events in Afghanistan and their impact on member countries' security.

Russia President Vladimir Putin will participate via teleconference.

GENERAL ELECTION TO TAKE PLACE IN BAHAMAS

The island nation of the Bahamas will hold a snap general election.

Several parties and electoral blocks will vie for seats in the lower house, including the ruling Free National Movement party, Progressive Liberal Party and Democratic National Alliance.

COLOMBIAN PRESIDENT TO VISIT SPAIN

Colombian President Ivan Duque will begin his three-day visit to Spain, where he will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI.

During the visit, the sides are expected to sign agreements on cooperation and commerce.

BULGARIAN PRESIDENT TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will dissolve the country's parliament and appoint a caretaker government.

Last week, the president declared that Bulgaria would hold a snap general election on November 14, on the same day as the scheduled presidential election.

GERMANY'S STEINMEIER TO MEET WITH PRESIDENTS FROM LATVIA, LITHUANIA, ESTONIA

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will meet with his Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian counterparts in Berlin.

The meeting will mark the 30th anniversary of the restoration of diplomatic relations between the Baltic states and Berlin.

BRUNEI TO CHAIR TWO EXPANDED ASEAN ENERGY MINISTERS MEETINGS

The 15th East Asia Summit Energy Ministers Meeting and 18th ASEAN+3 Ministers on Energy Meeting will be hosted by Brunei.

The ASEAN+3 summit will bring together the energy ministers from all 10 ASEAN member countries and their colleagues from China, Japan and South Korea.

The EAS summit will include officials from the aforementioned countries, joined by ministers from Australia, India, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

MINISTERS FROM LEAST DEVELOPED COUNTRIES TO MEET AHEAD OF UNCTAD 15

The Meeting of the Least Developed Countries to take place online ahead of the 15th Session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD 15).

The meeting will review preparations for UNCTAD 15 in October and decide on the best way to address the countries' interests at the conference.

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Paris.

The French and German leaders will discuss Afghanistan, European policy issues and pressing international matters.