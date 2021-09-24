Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, sentenced to 22-years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, filed a statement of his case to appeal his sentence late on Thursday

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, sentenced to 22-years in prison for the murder of George Floyd, filed a statement of his case to appeal his sentence late on Thursday.

The filing listed 14 issues, ranging from the District Court abusing its discretion by not changing the trial venue and sequestering the jury, to them prejudicially erring when they allowed the State's prosecution team to present cumulative evidence in respect to use of force.

In April, the former police officer was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's case, and sentenced to 22-years in prison.

The 90-day period deadline for the appeal on the court ruling, expired on Thursday.

Chauvin, who has represented himself, also requested to have his application stayed until he is assigned a public defender, according to the Minnesota-based KSTP broadcaster

On Thursday, the convict was reportedly given an in forma pauperis, which is a permit for an indigent individual to proceed in court without paying any fees and other expenses linked to the trial.

Chauvin was put on trial after kneeling on the neck of 46-year-old Floyd for several minutes in May 2020, causing him to pass away. The incident was filmed and went viral, sparking widespread protests against police violence and racial injustice in the United States.